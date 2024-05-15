CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock.

CINT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.03. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Equities research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the third quarter worth $2,304,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

