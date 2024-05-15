Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

