Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.14. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

