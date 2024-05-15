Coloplast A/S (CLPBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0463 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Coloplast A/S Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.
About Coloplast A/S
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Live Nation’s Revenue Funnels Deliver a Half-Billion-Dollar Beat
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- The Electric Vehicle Market Just Made a Sudden Turn
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- EL Pollo Loco Is a Fire Grilled Franchise with a Growing Runway
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.