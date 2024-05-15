CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on June 11th

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $527.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

