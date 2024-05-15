Corbion (CSNVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on June 11th

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4836 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Corbion’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Corbion Stock Performance
Shares of CSNVY stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. Corbion has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $25.08.
Corbion Company Profile
