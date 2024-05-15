Corbion (CSNVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on June 11th

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4836 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Corbion’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Corbion Stock Performance

Shares of CSNVY stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. Corbion has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $25.08.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

