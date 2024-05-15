Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,485,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

