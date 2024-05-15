Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Buys 120,239 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 120,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,708,984.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,126,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,287,206.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,030,000.00.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 616,210 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,509.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 153,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $2,486,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

