CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.28.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. CRH has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

