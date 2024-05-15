Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,065,516.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -1.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

