Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.25

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.15. Delek Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 31,000 shares traded.
Delek Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About Delek Group
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Delek Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- EL Pollo Loco Is a Fire Grilled Franchise with a Growing Runway
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is DoubleVerify’s 39% Haircut a Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Trade Desk Raised Forecasts Means Ad Spending is Back, Maybe
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.