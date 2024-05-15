Deluxe Co. (DLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 3rd

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Deluxe Price Performance

NYSE DLX opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DLX. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

