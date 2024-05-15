Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 155.85%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,548,000 after acquiring an additional 130,357 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,655,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,090,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

