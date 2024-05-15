Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Devon Energy by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 592,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 48,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

