Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,372 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 1.15% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 1,628.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 2,871.3% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 55,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

