Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIV. CIBC downgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Diversified Royalty Trading Down 0.4 %
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1807838 EPS for the current year.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
