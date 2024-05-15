Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIV. CIBC downgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIV

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.84 on Monday. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1807838 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.