DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Given New $15.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $13.25 to $15.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DRDGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

