Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

