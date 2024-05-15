Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson Sells 13,575 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 13,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.92, for a total value of C$148,239.00.
Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$10.79 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.48.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
