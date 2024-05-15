Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson Sells 13,575 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 13,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.92, for a total value of C$148,239.00.

Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$10.79 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.48.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPM

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.