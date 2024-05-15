Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 27,135 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,816.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,762,136.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $7,282,037.20.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.5 %

BROS opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 200.40, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 661.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BROS

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.