Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BOX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BOX opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 92.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 344,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 165,352 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

