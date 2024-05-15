ECN Capital Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.36.

ECN opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$531.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.40.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 134.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.56%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 400,100 shares of company stock valued at $721,019 in the last three months. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

