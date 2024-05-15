Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

