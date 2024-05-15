Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE EW opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,340 shares of company stock worth $18,816,952. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 89.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 44,257 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 356,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.