Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given New $840.00 Price Target at Argus

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $770.00 to $840.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $769.53.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $763.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $726.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

