ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLRY opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

