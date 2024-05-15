Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

