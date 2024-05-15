EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVE EMX opened at C$2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$289.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.80. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.28.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty ( CVE:EMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.27 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

