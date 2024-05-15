ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.66

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and traded as low as $14.50. ENB Financial shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 2,655 shares.

ENB Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

ENB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ENB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

