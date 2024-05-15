Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Lowered to “Hold” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,117,769.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,964.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,964.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,383 shares of company stock worth $4,496,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after purchasing an additional 454,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after buying an additional 184,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,439,000 after buying an additional 226,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,879,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

