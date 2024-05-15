Enhabit, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enhabit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EHAB. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Enhabit Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:EHAB opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $452.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

