Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enhabit from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

NYSE EHAB opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $452.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 12,146.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 242,924 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 160,776 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $20,532,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Enhabit by 88.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 301,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141,718 shares during the period.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

