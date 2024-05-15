EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.05.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 64,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

