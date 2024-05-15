EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $258.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $345.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.81.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM opened at $187.05 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $180.28 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

