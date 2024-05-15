Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.30.

NYSE BRO opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 37.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

