Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Equity Residential by 128.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.