Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

