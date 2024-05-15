Eric Joseph Williams Sells 2,500 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,355.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Joseph Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 56,957 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 100,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

