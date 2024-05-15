Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $283.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $256.00 to $283.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.83.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $264.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $265.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.95. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,304,000. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.