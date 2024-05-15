Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $264.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.95. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,385,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 147.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.