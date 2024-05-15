Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Evergy by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 245,154 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,645,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,889,000 after buying an additional 199,968 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 129,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $62.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

