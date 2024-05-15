EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CEO Badar Khan Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EVgo Stock Performance
Shares of EVgo stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVgo
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Live Nation’s Revenue Funnels Deliver a Half-Billion-Dollar Beat
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Electric Vehicle Market Just Made a Sudden Turn
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- EL Pollo Loco Is a Fire Grilled Franchise with a Growing Runway
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.