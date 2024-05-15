EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CEO Badar Khan Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,029 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $347,000. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

