Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $204,168.72 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $204,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,721.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $86,430.96.

On Thursday, February 22nd, David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 650.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 254,013 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Evolus by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

