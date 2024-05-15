Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $204,168.72 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $204,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,721.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $86,430.96.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48.
Evolus Price Performance
Shares of Evolus stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 650.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 254,013 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Evolus by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
