ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,586,435 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00.

EXLS stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

