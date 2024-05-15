Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 93,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 27,646 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,520 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

