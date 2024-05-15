First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,562,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,619,000.

Get First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF alerts:

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $22.64.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.