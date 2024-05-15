Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FND. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FND opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,867 shares of company stock worth $11,607,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,614,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.