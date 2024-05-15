Fosun International Ltd Purchases 689 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 140,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 57,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,011 shares of company stock worth $37,337,245 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

