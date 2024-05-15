FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Price Target Increased to $0.80 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $0.80 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 170.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 76,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 45,914 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

