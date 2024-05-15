FY2024 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Issued By Cormark

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.05. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.40.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.22 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.56%.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

